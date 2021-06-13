Cancel
Talkeetna News Flash

Talkeetna calendar: Coming events

(TALKEETNA, AK) Live events are coming to Talkeetna.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Talkeetna area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGqFt_0aT3gI2k00

Kesugi Ridge Traverse

Trapper Creek, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Trapper Creek, AK

The 2021 race is a go on Aug. 21! The Full Traverse (30 miles) will have a capacity of 50 entrants and the Half Traverse (15 miles) will have a capacity of 50 entrants. Registration will open here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lbWc_0aT3gI2k00

MHPP Music: Past Our Prime

Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 22165 C St, Talkeetna, AK

Jazz at the Squirrel: Alex Cruver & Kat Moore MHPP Music: Ava Earl »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O06VL_0aT3gI2k00

Work Party – Event Set Up Saturday

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come on out and volunteer a Saturday afternoon to help us get set up for the Stones Rising event. We will be decorating the property for equinox & staging the next set of Big Rocks for the sacred...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPLOp_0aT3gI2k00

Deadphish in Talkeetna, Alaska FREE SHOW!

Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 23601 Talkeetna Spur Rd, Talkeetna, AK

Deadphish plays the outdoor stage at Mountain High Pizza Pie in Talkeetna!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoBEb_0aT3gI2k00

June Eucharist Service

Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Event in Talkeetna, AK by Denali Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 27 2021

