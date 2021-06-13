Talkeetna calendar: Coming events

(TALKEETNA, AK) Live events are coming to Talkeetna.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Talkeetna area:

Kesugi Ridge Traverse Trapper Creek, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Trapper Creek, AK

The 2021 race is a go on Aug. 21! The Full Traverse (30 miles) will have a capacity of 50 entrants and the Half Traverse (15 miles) will have a capacity of 50 entrants. Registration will open here...

MHPP Music: Past Our Prime Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 22165 C St, Talkeetna, AK

Jazz at the Squirrel: Alex Cruver & Kat Moore MHPP Music: Ava Earl »

Work Party – Event Set Up Saturday Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come on out and volunteer a Saturday afternoon to help us get set up for the Stones Rising event. We will be decorating the property for equinox & staging the next set of Big Rocks for the sacred...

Deadphish in Talkeetna, Alaska FREE SHOW! Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 23601 Talkeetna Spur Rd, Talkeetna, AK

Deadphish plays the outdoor stage at Mountain High Pizza Pie in Talkeetna!

June Eucharist Service Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Event in Talkeetna, AK by Denali Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 27 2021