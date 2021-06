This paper is part of a series: ‘Social protection response to Covid-19 and beyond: lessons learned for adaptive social protection’. Covid-19 shone a spotlight on the precarious living and working conditions of many city dwellers, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), as well as the glaring deficiencies in their urban social protection systems. These combined factors put urban residents at a high risk of infection and saw their access to livelihoods severely hampered when governments rushed to implement drastic lockdown and mobility restrictions to contain the virus’ spread. The subsequent need to step up support for vulnerable urban households during the crisis triggered an unprecedented wave of cash transfer programmes in cities across many LMICs.