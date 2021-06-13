Escalante events coming up

(ESCALANTE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Escalante calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Escalante:

Mountain Yoga Sandy Retreat — Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch Boulder, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 3995 Hells Backbone Rd, Boulder, UT

Mountain Yoga Studio, based in Sandy, Utah, is hosting an all-inclusive retreat at the Guest Ranch! Mountain Yoga is founded on the principles of balance, sustainability, and community and we...

COURSE / ACA Lead Pro Guide Escalante, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 E Main St, Escalante, UT

Excursions of Escalante will host an intensive three day Course here at the ACA Headquarters. This course will help prepare students for the leadership and problem solving portions of the ACA Lead...

1 Day Pothole Workshop Escalante, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 E Main St, Escalante, UT

IMPORTANT DETAILS BELOW! Reservations are not secure until payment is received. **Please email us at [masked] to arrange payment via Venmo. ****Folks signing up for this workshop automatically...

Paint-Around Escalante, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 UT-12, Escalante, UT

The Paint Around is an event where 4-person teams of artists each "paint-around" to create paintings. Teams of painters will, in turn, work on a single piece. Teams have two hours to finish their...

Artists Overflow Sales Tent Escalante, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Escalante, UT

Artists display and sell plein air paintings created during the week but not entered in the competition in the Artists Overflow Sales Tent, located just outside the Exhibit Hall. Artwork need not...