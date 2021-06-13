Cancel
Selby, SD

Selby calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Selby Post
Selby Post
 8 days ago

(SELBY, SD) Selby is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyFY0_0aT3gDd700

Class- Senior Yoga

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 616 6th Ave W, Mobridge, SD

Strength and Balance for Life Senior Exercise Class extended to Yoga. All adults welcome, experienced instructor, no fees, and no contracts. For more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUepY_0aT3gDd700

Wissmann Family Singing

Herreid, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 208 Elm St, Herreid, SD

You don't want to miss this!! Sunday, June 20th starting at 6:30pm, the Wissmann Family will be with us for a special event that you will be sure to love. This amazing family of 13 children and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FW64Z_0aT3gDd700

Yelduz Mobridge Shrine Club Stated Meeting

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 522 N Main St E, Mobridge, SD

The Yelduz Mobridge Shrine Club Stated Meeting is held on the first Monday of every month at the Mobridge Masonic Temple located at 522 N Main St in Mobridge, South Dakota. Social with light Hors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fklCO_0aT3gDd700

Big Show-Grand River Casino & Resort

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 28095 US-12, Mobridge, SD

Sports event in Mobridge, SD by Casino Cup Walleye Circuit on Saturday, September 25 2021

Selby Post

Selby Post

Selby, SD
ABOUT

With Selby Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

