Pomerene, AZ

Pomerene events coming up

Pomerene News Flash
 8 days ago

(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pomerene:

WickedGood Saddle Club Meeting

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Join us for an evening of fun and education! Starts at 5pm June 25th, open to the public! Scoot Boot talk on the holistic care of barefoot equines, and discussion on how boots help that journey...

Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll and 10k Challenge Run with The CATT

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

The Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll and 10k Challenge Run with The CATT is on Saturday September 11, 2021. It includes the following events: Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll With The CATT and Whetstone 10k...

4th Annual Lantern Festival

Benson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 926 N Madison Ave, Benson, AZ 85602

People from all walks of life join together to light the sky with hopes, dreams, milestones or celebrate the life of a loved one.

Foundations of Founder- Laminitis lecture

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 926 N Madison Ave, Benson, AZ

Following up the hoof 101 and proceeding the yearly increase in cases we will be hosting our laminitis talk. This talk focuses on what is laminitis, how diagnosed, what causes, prevention, medical...

Memorial Service

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Dorothea I. "Anne" Thompson Age 98, of Warsaw, passed away on June 1, 2021 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw following a brief illness. She was born December 26, 1922 in...

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene, AZ
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Pomerene, AZ
City
Benson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
#Catt
