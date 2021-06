Hillary Clinton recently revealed her feelings about the role she unwittingly plays in various QAnonconspiracy theories, and – unsurprisingly – she is not thrilled at her portrayal. The former Secretary of State has become something of an arch-villain for those who find themselves at the intersection of conservatism and conspiracy theories. QAnon believers have a particularly grotesque view of Ms Clinton, painting her to be a psychotic, child torturing, baby eating, demon worshipping paedophile. Most of the claims are ripped straight out of 80s horror movies; some involve enslaving children to harvest their "adrenochrome," which is oxidised adrenaline that...