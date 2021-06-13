Cancel
Prospect, OR

Prospect calendar: Events coming up

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 8 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Prospect calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Prospect:

Joy Church Young Adult Camp!

Trail, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 35251 OR-62, Trail, OR

Join us for Joy Church Medford's Young Adult Camp! Details: Date: June 24th - 26th Location: Joseph Stewart Park Campground (Lost Creek Lake) Price: $70 ($75 after June 10th) (Includes campsite...

Seed Blitz with Southern Oregon Land Conservancy

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 895-801 Rogue River Dr, Eagle Point, OR

Join us for a special volunteer seed collection event at Southern Oregon Land Conservancy's Rogue River Preserve! We'll be collecting seeds from a native bunchgrass, Danthonia californica, as well...

Crater Lake National Park, with moderate hikes

Crater Lake, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Sager Building Highway 62, Crater Lake, OR 97604

Let's enjoy the crystal-clear blue waters of Crater Lake that occupies a volcanic landscape that is long extinct.

Food & Friends

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

Through a long-standing partnership, we provide a venue free of charge for Food & Friends to operate their senior meals program five days a week, Monday through Friday. This equates to over a...

Festival on the Rogue 2021

Shady Cove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Our fourth annual Festival on the Rogue will be held along the river in Shady Cove. The family-friendly event focuses on the upper Rogue watershed’s natural wonders, recreational opportunities...

Prospect, OR
ABOUT

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

