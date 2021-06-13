Cancel
Dodd City, TX

Dodd City events coming up

Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
(DODD CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dodd City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dodd City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCfSH_0aT3fuBD00

Diana's Acrylic Pour Extravaganza!

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 W 5th St, Bonham, TX

Learn basic and advanced acrylic pour techniques! Super satisfying, soothing, creative , messy and fun! Short sleeves recommended! All Supplies included. 50.00 Public 35.00 Members.

Kids in The Kitchen - Ages 8-10

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 W 5th St, Bonham, TX

The cutest confections made by your child. Each child gets a creation to taste and one to take home in a bakery box. Your child's personalized Creative Arts Center apron and all supplies included...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282wMK_0aT3fuBD00

Windom Baptist -VBS 2021, Destination Dig

Windom, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 203 1st St, Windom, TX

Join us at WBC for a fun week of digging into God's word! Kickoff will be on June 20, from 4-6pm at the Windom Park. We will have water slides, food & drinks. VBS will run from June 21-25, 9am-12...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFBVv_0aT3fuBD00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Wolfe City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Wolfe CIty, TX 75496

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TflQ3_0aT3fuBD00

Living Word Church

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 699 US-82, Bonham, TX

Come join The McNeills and Living Word Church for an evening of worship! Let's celebrate coming out of quarantine! The concert starts at 6:00 pm. Please note: We will continue to abide by all...

Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

