Live events on the horizon in Laona

(LAONA, WI) Live events are coming to Laona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laona:

28th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 10104 US Hwy 8 Rd, Crandon, WI

It’s a June tradition that started nearly 30 years ago and it’s bigger and better for 2021. Come join us for the 28th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run race weekend and celebrate the opening of...

Championship OR – World Champ Off-Road Races – Crandon Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 10104 US Hwy 8 Rd, Crandon, WI

Championship OR – World Champ Off-Road Races Sep 3rd – 4th, 2021 Crandon International Raceway, Crandon, WI For all the details, please visit champoffroad.com

Boys Meet World @ Mole Lake Casino Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3084 WI-55, Crandon, WI

Boys Meet World will be playing at Mole Lake Casino 3084 State Highway 55, Crandon, Wi on Saturday June 19 starting at 08:00 PM

Water Street Jacks at Wabeno Art & Music Fest Wabeno, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Wabeno Art and Music Fest is an outdoor celebration of fine art, live music and food in historic downtown Wabeno, Wisconisn!

Take-Out Pulled Pork Lunch Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 W Polk St, Crandon, WI

No set fee for lunches, donations appreciated. Special thanks to contributors: Crandon Public Library Board & Jackson Abney Date: 6/18/2021 Location: 110 W. Polk St. Crandon, WI 54520 Time...