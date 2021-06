The UBports team has published a new blog post in which the developers talk about efforts and hurdles involved in upgrading UBports to version 20.04. There is also some information on new phones being added to the list of devices the UBports automated installer can handle. "Some new devices are starting to come onstream. Six in total in the installer, in the past couple of weeks. Ari has ported the LG G4. The Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are both now in there. Those are courtesy of Florian. The Pixel 3aXL was done by Alfred. The OnePlusFive/5T has been done by Vince. Also the Xiaomi Poco F1 by Joel is in, together with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 by Nikita." The growing list of ported devices can be found on the project's Devices page.