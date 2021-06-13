Cancel
Cawood, KY

Cawood events calendar

Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 8 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cawood area:

Vacation Bible School

Mozelle, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 7418 US-421, Mozelle, KY

All aboard!! Rocky Railroad VBS coming soon! Monday, June 21st-Friday, June 25th 6:00 pm-8:00 pm Nightly Games, snacks, crafts, songs, treats, fun and most importantly lessons that teach us...

SEKC Championship

Pineville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 SEKC Championship, hosted by Bell County in Pineville KY. Starting Tuesday, October 12th.

FOTC Business Meeting

Jonesville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Come join us for our business meeting and learn a little more about our group. Afterwards participate in a short hike or critter watch to enjoy the preserve.

River of Lights

Blackwater, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Night Tubing every Friday and Saturday for the month of June. A half mile, no shuttle needed float down a river illuminated with overhead string lights will be unlike anything you have ever...

Micro Wrestling Invades Pennington Gap, VA!

Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 42236 Wilderness Rd, Pennington Gap, VA

Tickets & Details: https://www.microwrestling.com/…/axe-handle-distilling… THIS SHOW IS ALL-AGES! The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under...

ABOUT

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

