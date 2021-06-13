Cancel
Cambridge, NE

Cambridge events calendar

(CAMBRIDGE, NE) Cambridge is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWmJG_0aT3fjiS00

All Original, All Nebraska

Indianola, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnxcE_0aT3fjiS00

Drivers Education

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Driver Education is an essential first step to learning safe, life-long driving skills. Driver Education teaches teens basic traffic laws, driver awareness, rules of the road, and basic motor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoH1W_0aT3fjiS00

Wyatt Nations In Concert!

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

Wyatt Nations In Concert! at McCook Fairgrounds, McCook, NE, US 69001, Mccook on Sun Jun 27 2021 at 03:30 pm

Battle in the Saddle 2021

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

Battle in the Saddle 2021 at Kiplinger Arena, 1412 West 5th Street McCook, NE 69001, McCook, NE, US 69001, Mccook, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 11:00 am to Mon Jun 28 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP762_0aT3fjiS00

Frontier County Fair & Rodeo

Stockville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Stockville, NE

To Letha and Marlin Perks, Prairie Paradise is their home - truly in the midst of Nebraska's frontier prairie located on the very land Marlin's grandfather homesteaded in 1889. Curious travelers...

Cambridge, NE
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

