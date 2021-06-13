Cancel
Lingle, WY

Live events coming up in Lingle

Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 8 days ago

(LINGLE, WY) Live events are coming to Lingle.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lingle:

Service

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1532 14th St, Mitchell, NE

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday, May 14, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735. A complete obituary will be available soon. Please...

Laramie Peak Cutting

Uva, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:59 PM

Address: 210 Sybille Creek Rd, Uva, WY

Sports event in Wheatland, WY by Wyoming Cutting Horse Association on Friday, July 9 2021

BLUFFS SHOOTERS GUN SHOW NEBRASKA

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 130625 County Rd E, Mitchell, NE

Arms & Ammunition Fair. BLUFFS SHOOTERS GUN SHOW NEBRASKA presents all types of firearms, combat knife, hunting rifle, rifle spoke, sharpening tool, cartridges, gun magazines, gun safes, self...

FTO Certification Program

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 436 E 22nd Ave, Torrington, WY

40-hour FTO Certification Program for patrol, detentions, dispatch, animal control, community service, records and supervisors of FTO Programs. Program covers leadership, adult instruction and...

Community Yard Sale

Guernsey, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 650 W Whalen St, Guernsey, WY

Come join us the weekend of June 12th and 13th for our community yard sale benefitting Critters Inc. This is during the city-wide Guernsey yard sale. We will be located in the parking lot of the...

