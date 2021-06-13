Cancel
Philipsburg, MT

Live events coming up in Philipsburg

Posted by 
Philipsburg Daily
Philipsburg Daily
 8 days ago

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Philipsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philipsburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcBku_0aT3fhx000

Old Works Amateur Tournament

Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1205 Pizzini Way, Anaconda, MT

36-hole stroke play event at Jack Nicklaus- designed Old Works Golf Club. Men's, Women's and Senior flights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIRP5_0aT3fhx000

Road Agents in Phillipsburg!

Philipsburg, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 W Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT

Now we're talking. The Road Agents return to the Springs at Philipsburg Brewing. The Amphitheatre. High summer. See you there!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELkI4_0aT3fhx000

Open Range Concert

Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2285 Southern Cross Rd, Anaconda, MT

Open Range members, Ric Steinke & Linda Hausler, weave a musical blend of tight vocal harmonies & outstanding acoustic instrumentation to deliver what’s been called “Music that captures the Spirit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fhl1I_0aT3fhx000

BINGO

Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Main St, Anaconda, MT

Come enjoy a cold beer and a fun game of Bingo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNTED_0aT3fhx000

FB - Victor at Flint Creek

Philipsburg, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 407 Schnepel St, Philipsburg, MT

The Titans return home for a Week 5 matchup with the Pirates of Victor. This game will be broadcast on the NFHS Network.

With Philipsburg Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

