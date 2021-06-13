Live events coming up in Philipsburg

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: All-season access to this 4-bedroom, 3-bath log home makes it a year-round retreat on famous Rock Creek. The open floor plan and a wrap-around deck to enjoy the mountain views provide gracious Montana living. Large great room with separate bedroom areas on each floor allow a nice mix for family gatherings. Check out the fly-tying room on the lower level! This special home borders US Forest Service land along one side and has frontage on both the main channel and a tributary of spectacular Rock Creek. Timbered hillside and open meadow area provide beautiful views of the mountains and craggy cliffs that this area is famous for. DSL internet service. Offered furnished and move-in ready for immediate enjoyment. Come see! In addition to a great location, this property features a large garage/shop and an rv hookup. Easy access and close to downtown. Amazing possibilities! Enjoy a drink at the bar that adjoins the dining area and the kitchen or move to the family room where you can relax and enjoy stunning views of the valley below and the Discovery ski hill. The adjoining kitchen is well equipped for entertaining with two stoves, refridgerator, microwave, and plenty of storage. As evening falls, you can head downstairs to the outside covered patio and enjoy a soak in the hot tub as you take in the views of the surrounding mountains either blanketed in a fresh winter snow or a breathtaking pink from the setting summer sun. Invite your friends over for a weekend movie night in the fully furnished theater equipped with surround sound. Each unit features an open layout living/kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. They are approximately 950 square feet each, and, boast 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Amenities include on-demand hot water, in-floor heat, incredible views of Discovery Ski Hill and the Pintler Range, and much more. 