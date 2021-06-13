Live events coming up in Philipsburg
(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Philipsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philipsburg:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Address: 1205 Pizzini Way, Anaconda, MT
36-hole stroke play event at Jack Nicklaus- designed Old Works Golf Club. Men's, Women's and Senior flights.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 101 W Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT
Now we're talking. The Road Agents return to the Springs at Philipsburg Brewing. The Amphitheatre. High summer. See you there!!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 2285 Southern Cross Rd, Anaconda, MT
Open Range members, Ric Steinke & Linda Hausler, weave a musical blend of tight vocal harmonies & outstanding acoustic instrumentation to deliver what’s been called “Music that captures the Spirit...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 101 Main St, Anaconda, MT
Come enjoy a cold beer and a fun game of Bingo!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 407 Schnepel St, Philipsburg, MT
The Titans return home for a Week 5 matchup with the Pirates of Victor. This game will be broadcast on the NFHS Network.