Halfway, OR

Halfway calendar: Coming events

Halfway News Beat
Halfway News Beat
 8 days ago

(HALFWAY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Halfway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Halfway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APzGw_0aT3fg4H00

Summer Fishtrap

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Summer Fishtrap Returns to Wallowa Lake July 9-15, 2018 For the 31st year, the annual weeklong gathering of brings together over 100 writers of all ages and abilities and from all across the West...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQs2U_0aT3fg4H00

Cambridge Art & Craft Sale

Cambridge, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 115 E Central Blvd, Cambridge, ID

A local fine art and crafts Christmas sale. It is always the second weekend in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120Gxb_0aT3fg4H00

Wallowa County Farmers' Market

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Halfway, OR
ABOUT

With Halfway News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

