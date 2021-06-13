Cancel
Dodson, LA

Coming soon: Dodson events

Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 8 days ago

(DODSON, LA) Dodson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodson:

Dodson Day 2021

Dodson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Bi Annual Dodson Day Reunion. Due to Covid-19 the reunion has been altered for 2021 but we hope to see all who can participate. $25/Single $50/Family Money must be paid by June 25,2021.

29th Annual Piney Hills Classic

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 211 Parish Park Rd, Ruston, LA

Sports event in Ruston, LA by Piney Hills Classic MTB Festival on Saturday, September 18 2021 with 226 people interested and 27 people going. 6 posts in...

Ruston Farmers' Market

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 1pmLocation:220 East Mississippi Avenue

SMU Mustangs at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Football Tickets

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1450 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Buy Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Southern Methodist (SMU) Mustangs tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Sep 18, 2021 TBA at Joe Aillet Stadium in...

Run for the Diamonds

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 165 Fairgrounds Rd, Ruston, LA

D'Arbonne Range Rider has acquired the Run for the Diamonds!! September 4-6, 2021 North Louisiana Expo Center, Ruston, LA $7500 added Open 5D Monday Entry $50, $55 after 8/28 -- Buckles to winner...

ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Rrb Dodson#Sun Jul 07#La Sports#Louisiana Tech Bulldogs#Southern Methodist#Smu#Mustangs#La D Arbonne Range Rider#Run
