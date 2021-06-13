Coming soon: Dodson events

(DODSON, LA) Dodson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodson:

Dodson Day 2021 Dodson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Bi Annual Dodson Day Reunion. Due to Covid-19 the reunion has been altered for 2021 but we hope to see all who can participate. $25/Single $50/Family Money must be paid by June 25,2021.

29th Annual Piney Hills Classic Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 211 Parish Park Rd, Ruston, LA

Sports event in Ruston, LA by Piney Hills Classic MTB Festival on Saturday, September 18 2021 with 226 people interested and 27 people going. 6 posts in...

Ruston Farmers' Market Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 1pmLocation:220 East Mississippi Avenue

SMU Mustangs at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Football Tickets Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1450 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Buy Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Southern Methodist (SMU) Mustangs tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Sep 18, 2021 TBA at Joe Aillet Stadium in...

Run for the Diamonds Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 165 Fairgrounds Rd, Ruston, LA

D'Arbonne Range Rider has acquired the Run for the Diamonds!! September 4-6, 2021 North Louisiana Expo Center, Ruston, LA $7500 added Open 5D Monday Entry $50, $55 after 8/28 -- Buckles to winner...