Washburn, ND

What’s up Washburn: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Washburn News Alert
 8 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Washburn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2Gb3_0aT3fUQR00

Painting At The Cabin

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1608 Dakota Dr, Washburn, ND

Come paint with us at the Captains Cabin in Washburn while relaxing with a glass of wine or whatever.... we’ll paint a 16x20” canvas with acrylic paints and have a ton of fun doing it. All levels...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRVce_0aT3fUQR00

Northern Plains Indian Culture Fest

Stanton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 564 County Rd 37, Stanton, ND

Cultural demonstrations of the lives of the American Indian tribes that lived on the plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oilRl_0aT3fUQR00

Underwood City Wide Rummage Sale

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 88 Lincoln Ave, Underwood, ND

Underwood City Wide Rummage Sale Come look through all of our discarded treasures!! Individual sale times will vary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rnlf8_0aT3fUQR00

Corps II Traveling Exhibit

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 838 28th Ave SW, Washburn, ND

Traveling exhibit's last appearance in North Dakota and Discovery Expedition of St. Charles returns to the Knife River Villages passing by Fort Mandan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jts6U_0aT3fUQR00

Movie Night - Alvin & the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Bring a blanket and snuggle up for a fun movie night! Free will donation! All movies will be shown in the Underwood City Hall Auditorium. Keep an eye out for more movie nights this summer...

Washburn, ND
ABOUT

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

