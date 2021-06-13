What’s up Washburn: Local events calendar

(WASHBURN, ND) Washburn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washburn:

Painting At The Cabin Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1608 Dakota Dr, Washburn, ND

Come paint with us at the Captains Cabin in Washburn while relaxing with a glass of wine or whatever.... we’ll paint a 16x20” canvas with acrylic paints and have a ton of fun doing it. All levels...

Northern Plains Indian Culture Fest Stanton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 564 County Rd 37, Stanton, ND

Cultural demonstrations of the lives of the American Indian tribes that lived on the plains.

Underwood City Wide Rummage Sale Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 88 Lincoln Ave, Underwood, ND

Underwood City Wide Rummage Sale Come look through all of our discarded treasures!! Individual sale times will vary.

Corps II Traveling Exhibit Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 838 28th Ave SW, Washburn, ND

Traveling exhibit's last appearance in North Dakota and Discovery Expedition of St. Charles returns to the Knife River Villages passing by Fort Mandan.

Movie Night - Alvin & the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Bring a blanket and snuggle up for a fun movie night! Free will donation! All movies will be shown in the Underwood City Hall Auditorium. Keep an eye out for more movie nights this summer...