Springer calendar: What's coming up
(SPRINGER, NM) Springer has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springer:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM
Tonight’s Artist: Jimmy Stadler Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music every Friday night in Frontier Park so you...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 34025 US-64, Raton, NM
This is an Advanced Known Distance course. Previous attendance at a standard 25m Appleseed event is required. A centerfire rifle is required. Put those fundamental rifle marksmanship techniques to...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Event Navigation 2021 Webelos Summer Camp – Gardner Dam Scout Camp – Session 5
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 17 Deer Run Rd, Cimarron, NM
Philmont crew, The official trek dates are 8/7/21 – 8/14/21, however we will likely be leaving the day prior and arriving back the day after. We are hoping to confirm exact dates by the end of the...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 32230 US-64, Maxwell, NM
The Barlow comes to Trinidad, CO on 6.12.2021 for some classics and originals w/ The Hang Rounders www.thebarlowband.com