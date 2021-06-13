Springer calendar: What's coming up

(SPRINGER, NM) Springer has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springer:

Cool Summer Nights Angel Fire, NM

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Artist: Jimmy Stadler Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music every Friday night in Frontier Park so you...

Raton, NM Known Distance Applesee Oct 2-3, 2021 Raton, NM

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 34025 US-64, Raton, NM

This is an Advanced Known Distance course. Previous attendance at a standard 25m Appleseed event is required. A centerfire rifle is required. Put those fundamental rifle marksmanship techniques to...

Philmont 2021 Cimarron, NM

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Event Navigation 2021 Webelos Summer Camp – Gardner Dam Scout Camp – Session 5

HA Philmont Trek Cimarron, NM

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 17 Deer Run Rd, Cimarron, NM

Philmont crew, The official trek dates are 8/7/21 – 8/14/21, however we will likely be leaving the day prior and arriving back the day after. We are hoping to confirm exact dates by the end of the...

The Barlow at Trinidad Lounge Maxwell, NM

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 32230 US-64, Maxwell, NM

The Barlow comes to Trinidad, CO on 6.12.2021 for some classics and originals w/ The Hang Rounders www.thebarlowband.com