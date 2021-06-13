Live events on the horizon in Trout Creek

(TROUT CREEK, MT) Trout Creek is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Trout Creek area:

Equine Trail Sports Wagon Train Challenge! Heron, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 19 Blue Creek Rd, Heron, MT

Wagon Train Days will be based on the Oregon Trail experience! Your adventure will start at "Independence, Missouri" and you will face all the challenges of the trail (except dysentery and...

Cool Summer Nights Car Show Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2955 MT-200, Trout Creek, MT

Cool Summer Nights is an annual car show held on the stunning ground of Lakeside Motel Resort.

Wallace Huckleberry Festival and 5K Walk/Run Wallace, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 River St, Wallace, ID

A celebration of all things Huckleberry. Live music, dancing in the streets, raffles, Huckleberry pancake breakfasts, street vendors, kids’ activities on the depot lawn, a dunk tank plus a 5K walk...

Let's Go Birding! Thompson Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 2220 Blue Slide Rd, Thompson Falls, MT

FREE! Call to register: (208) 263-9471 One of the fastest growing pastimes nationwide, birding is an awe-inspiring means of connecting with the natural world around us. This program will bring...

Shoshone Mountain Retreat Women’s Weekend Get-Away Wallace, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 29216 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Wallace, ID

A retreat for adventurous women! Rest, relaxation, time with God, and fun adventure in a beautiful mountain setting Add horses, terrific meals and awesome outdoor rec opportunities to pick from...