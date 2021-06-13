Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfork, AR

Norfork events coming up

Posted by 
Norfork Updates
Norfork Updates
 8 days ago

(NORFORK, AR) Live events are lining up on the Norfork calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norfork:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgoVZ_0aT3fNUa00

FOCUS VBS 2021

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1365 Eastside Center Court, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Join us for VBS at Christian Church of Mountain Home! July 11th- 14th

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TktMB_0aT3fNUa00

G & S ARKANSAS GUNS & KNIFE SHOW - MOUNTAIN HOME

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1507 Fairgrounds Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Arms and Ammunition Fair. G & S ARKANSAS GUNS & KNIFE SHOW features rifles, handguns, shotguns, combat knives, samurai swords, cartridges, collectibles, antique coins, hunting and fishing...

Learn More

G&S Gunshows Mountain Home 2021

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1507 Fairgrounds Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Baxter Co. Fairgrounds 1507 Fairgrounds Drive Mountain Home, AR 72653 Get Directions »

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xM9i_0aT3fNUa00

2021 Berry Festival

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 693 Co Rd 57, Mountain Home, AR

Join us for berry picking, vendor shopping, prepicked berries, farm store shopping, and activity passes for the children ($2 per child includes: petting zoo, bounce house, and play area).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXmD4_0aT3fNUa00

Ostomy Information and Support Group

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

The Ostomy Support Group provides support and education to those who will have or have had ostomy surgery and their relatives. Talking with other ostomates

Learn More
Norfork Updates

Norfork Updates

Norfork, AR
16
Followers
81
Post
640
Views
ABOUT

With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Home, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Norfork, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Petting Zoo#For The Children#Antique#Vbs#G S#Arkansas Guns Knife#Sun Jul 07#Ar Baxter Co#Ar Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Norfork, ARPosted by
Norfork Updates

Homes for sale in Norfork: New listings

(NORFORK, AR) Looking for a house in Norfork? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Norfork, ARPosted by
Norfork Updates

Sun forecast for Norfork — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NORFORK, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Norfork. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.