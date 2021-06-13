Norfork events coming up

(NORFORK, AR) Live events are lining up on the Norfork calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norfork:

FOCUS VBS 2021 Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1365 Eastside Center Court, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Join us for VBS at Christian Church of Mountain Home! July 11th- 14th

G & S ARKANSAS GUNS & KNIFE SHOW - MOUNTAIN HOME Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1507 Fairgrounds Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Arms and Ammunition Fair. G & S ARKANSAS GUNS & KNIFE SHOW features rifles, handguns, shotguns, combat knives, samurai swords, cartridges, collectibles, antique coins, hunting and fishing...

G&S Gunshows Mountain Home 2021 Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1507 Fairgrounds Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Baxter Co. Fairgrounds 1507 Fairgrounds Drive Mountain Home, AR 72653 Get Directions »

2021 Berry Festival Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 693 Co Rd 57, Mountain Home, AR

Join us for berry picking, vendor shopping, prepicked berries, farm store shopping, and activity passes for the children ($2 per child includes: petting zoo, bounce house, and play area).

Ostomy Information and Support Group Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

The Ostomy Support Group provides support and education to those who will have or have had ostomy surgery and their relatives. Talking with other ostomates