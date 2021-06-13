Franklin events coming up

(FRANKLIN, VT) Franklin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

Rylee M. Designs at the Swanton Farmer's Market Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: Swanton, VT

Come visit me at the Swanton Farmer's Market on the Village Green!

Workshop: Being a Pigment Shed with Jane D Marsching Enosburg Falls, Enosburg, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 4280 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT

Jane D. Marsching offers a hands-on workshop that explores the natural world, activism, social change and art making. 12-15 participants. About this event "Imagining the future is key to creating...

Community Conversations Highgate Center, Highgate, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 17 Mill Hill Rd, Highgate Center, VT

Come discuss and explore ideas for how we can continue to grow the community of Highgate. We will discuss ways we can bring about positive change in the town and how the library can help achieve...

BMW MOV: Lake Carmi Campout Franklin, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 460 Marsh Farm Rd, Franklin, VT

Lake Carmi Camp & Ride July 17th, 18th & 19th, 2020 - The BMW MOV is once again hosting the annual Camp & Ride at Lake Carmi State Park, 460 Marsh Farm Rd. Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 (N44° 57.370...

Sunday Random Doubles At Cold Hollow Enosburg Falls, Enosburg, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 682 Duffy Hill Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT

Join us for Sunday random doubles! Entry fee is $10 - $5 goes towards the winners pot. $1 towards the ace pot. If no one hits an ace, the pot will carryover the next week. $4 goes towards building...