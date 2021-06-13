Cancel
Stratford, CA

Stratford events coming soon

Stratford Dispatch
 8 days ago

(STRATFORD, CA) Live events are coming to Stratford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stratford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2Zhz_0aT3fKqP00

Jeep Surf Ranch Pro 2021

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Surf Ranch Pro: A Man-Made Surf Wonder As if Kelly Slater hasn’t already made enough of an impact on world surf culture, he and his team really outdid themselves this time. Surf fans around the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgSSP_0aT3fKqP00

Beginners Handgun Class

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 23310 Elgin Ave, Lemoore, CA

Perfectly suited for anyone not familiar with handguns. During this four hour class, you will be instructed in safe operation and manipulation of handguns. Two hours of classroom instruction will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdjvE_0aT3fKqP00

Live at Lemoore City Park

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Live at Lemoore City Park is on Facebook. To connect with Live at Lemoore City Park, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsYmM_0aT3fKqP00

Kings County Classic

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: District of Freedom, #8573311~!#, 350 Iona Ave, Lemoore, CA

36-hole stroke play championship with a Championship Flight (no age limit) and Handicap Flights, with the arrangement of flights based on the number of entries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HBLx_0aT3fKqP00

5th Annual Stan Sanders Memorial ATRA

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 101 E Bush St, Lemoore, CA

Psssst! We're giving away TWO saddles!! Event details to follow!

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford, CA
ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

