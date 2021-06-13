Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartfield, VA

Hartfield events coming up

Posted by 
Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 8 days ago

(HARTFIELD, VA) Live events are coming to Hartfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hartfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hp5i0_0aT3fJxg00

Chase Payne at Grey's Point Campground

Topping, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3701 Greys Point Rd, Topping, VA

Home event in Topping, VA by Chase Payne on Friday, September 24 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tw6t3_0aT3fJxg00

VAHS Northern Neck-Middle Peninsula Chapter Meeting

Topping, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 310 Plainview Rd, Topping, VA

Health concerns can cause plans to change, please be sure to check with the chapter before the meeting to confirm dates. Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society – Northern Neck-Middle Peninsula...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peI7I_0aT3fJxg00

LIVE MUSIC- CK Music: Christopher Kelce

Dutton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 10309 Vineyard Rd, Dutton, VA

Join us for a wonderful evening of live music with CK!! BEHIND THE SCENES WITH CK Music is the answer to any unspoken question Music is more than just a passion. Music has the power to heal your...

Learn More

Wings Wheels & Keels

Topping, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 310 Plainview Rd, Topping, VA

Wings Wheels & Keels Air, Car & Boat Show! Wings & Wheels is an annual family event located at Hummel Airfield in Topping, Virginia. Bring your friends and family out on September 25th, 2021 from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTPDp_0aT3fJxg00

Family Boat Building Week

Deltaville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 287 Jackson Creek Rd, Deltaville, VA

2021 Family Boat Building Week Is Currently Full. However, spectators are allowed! Stop on by and watch the process of boat building! Are you looking for a great unplugged, out-in-nature...

Learn More
Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield, VA
9
Followers
92
Post
439
Views
ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dutton, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Hartfield, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Topping, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Greys Point Rd#Va Home#Va Health#Va Join#Ck Music#Car Boat#Wings Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Hartfield, VAPosted by
Hartfield Dispatch

Check out these homes on the Hartfield market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 1800's farmhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths which has been updated through the years. Livable but more to be done to bring back its original charm; paint, wide plank floors to be restored and some wood working. Large porches both up and down have been added in the back. Four acres conveniently located between Gloucester Courthouse and Mathews Courthouse. Home sold "AS IS - WHERE IS". The electricity is not on!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debbie A Morgan, Morgan & Edwards Real Estate at 804-725-1951</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Fully furnished Vineyard Grove # 4 in Irvington just in time for spring. Absolutely lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath cottage steps away from all that Irvington has to offer. Large screened porch on the rear of the home overlooking the woods of Irvington. Enjoy the community pool and kayak' canoe dock located just steps away. Paddle Carter's Creek at your leisure or keep a larger vessel at one of the many nearby marinas. New Rinnai tankless hot water heater. Cute boutiques, outdoor dining, marinas, The Tides Inn Resort, golfing, boating and more. These cottages also make for great rentals either short term or long term. All offers to be submitted Monday April 19th by 4 pm.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bo Bragg, Bragg & Company at 804-435-2299</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Fixer Upper! Flippers! Home being sold "AS IS WHERE IS" requires extensive repairs/updates. House is fronting Rt. 17 and the lot size is .63 acres. The adjoining lot .45acres is included.<p><strong>For open house information, contact M. Scott Brown, Gloucester Realty Corporation at 804-693-3032</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2hlc2FwZWFrZSUyMEJheSUyMCUyNiUyMFJpdmVycyUyMEFzc29jaWF0aW9uJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DQlJBUlZBLTIxMDg3MjglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE HUNTERS RUN NEIGHBORHOOD. THE HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, FRESH PAINT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND NEW FLOORS. IT IS ALSO ON 1.39 ACRES. THERE IS AN OFFICE THAT COULD BE A 4TH BEDROOM. LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND THE HOSPITAL. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kyle Bell, EXP REALTY LLC at 866-825-7169</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>