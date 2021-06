The Elcho varsity baseball team’s season came to a conclusion on Thursday with an 8-5 loss at Gresham in a WIAA Division Four regional. A four run outburst in the bottom of the first established a lead the Wildcats would never relinquish, despite a strong push from the Hornets as the game wore on. Elcho plated single runs in the second, third, and fifth innings, then a pair in the final frame, but in the finish there were not enough outs to mount the comeback.