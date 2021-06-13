Martha Stewart Bids Adieu to the Hamptons By Hosting A List Book Party at Historic $30 Mil Mansion

Martha Stewart said goodbye to the Hamptons last night in the classiest way possible. The entertainment lifestyle superstar confirmed to me exclusively she’s sold her East Hampton estate on Lily Pond Lane to former Huffington Post investor and publisher and one time David Letterman publicist Kenneth Lerer. The property was on the market for $8.4 million. Stewart has lived in the home, built in the 1880s and restored by her, for 25 years. But, she explained, she never really lived there. (Martha retains her other smashing homes in upstate New York and in Maine.)