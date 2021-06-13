Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel, NE

Events on the Laurel calendar

Posted by 
Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 8 days ago

(LAUREL, NE) Laurel has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laurel:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AohGG_0aT3fFQm00

Summer Reading: Special Programming with Brandi Kolbeck- Elementary

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 2611 N Hwy 15, Wayne, NE

Join us for SRP programming for little tots at Bressler park! Special programming provided by Brandi Kolbeck

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxuZM_0aT3fFQm00

Josh Turner

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 301 Pheasant Run, Wayne, NE

Music event in Wayne, NE by Nebraska Country & Red Dirt Music on Saturday, July 24 2021 with 934 people interested and 52 people going.

Learn More

Red Cross Blood Drive at The Beaumont in Wayne, NE

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 2611 N Hwy 15, Wayne, NE

SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT HERE: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time Blood supplies are critically low! And donation is still PERFECTLY SAFE! This is the time to take care of one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXeiN_0aT3fFQm00

Laurel Ag days Barn Yard Dash 1mile/5k Fun Run

Laurel, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Plan to kick off your Saturday morning with a Fun Run/walk for Laurel’s Ag Day Weekend celebration in Laurel NE. You may sign up for the 1 mile or 5k run/walk event at the city Park at 7:30am...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dT0Pe_0aT3fFQm00

Cris Cosmo live beim Weldefest in Plankstadt

Carroll, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Brauereistrasse 1, 68723 Plankstadt

Cris Cosmo mischt deutsche conscious-Lyrics mit Pop, Reggae, HipHop und Electronica zu einem interaktiven, tanzbaren LiveBrett. Let's Dance!

Learn More
Laurel Updates

Laurel Updates

Laurel, NE
7
Followers
83
Post
214
Views
ABOUT

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel, NE
Government
Wayne, NE
Government
City
Laurel, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Wayne, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Ne Join#Srp#Ne Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related