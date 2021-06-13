Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairchild, WI

Fairchild events coming up

Posted by 
Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 8 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Fairchild is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairchild area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0It7_0aT3fEY300

Teen Tent Camp

Humbird, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

The triumphant return of Teen Camp! Three days and three nights of Tent Camp fun, including: Great friends Hobo pies Campfires Bible Times Capture the Flag S'mores Army tents Waterslide and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBRYW_0aT3fEY300

Nick Foytik at Fairchild Barrel Inn -The FBI

Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: W12751 US HWY 10, Fairchild, WI

The FBI is the place for LIVE MUSIC! Blues, soul, n Rock n Roll! Nick Foytik is singing you some tunes! Come in for a few drinks, a lot of fun and LIVE MUSIC!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6N2H_0aT3fEY300

The News Live!

Humbird, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The News is coming to you live on our out door stage event for the 1st annual Hotel Bar car show and music concert! June 19th at 12 noon! Don’t forget to check out our full events for this day on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Fjja_0aT3fEY300

Buffalo Rive Rock Rally

Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: W15525 US-10, Fairchild, WI

Buffalo Rive Rock Rally happening at Trails End Bar, Grill & Campground, W15525 US Highway 10, Fairchild, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BmkH3_0aT3fEY300

June 2021 Meeting

Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: Fairchild, WI

The June meeting will be held on June 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. We will discuss the Poker Run, Basket Tickets, July’s Club Ride, Weekend Away and other items. The location is TBD. We are working with...

Learn More
Fairchild Journal

Fairchild Journal

Fairchild, WI
3
Followers
84
Post
339
Views
ABOUT

With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Fairchild, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock N Roll#Live Events#Fairchild Wi Rrb#Sun Jul 07#W12751 Us Hwy 10#Fbi#Fairchild Wi Buffalo#Grill Campground#W15525 Us Highway 10#Club Ride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...