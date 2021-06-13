Fairchild events coming up

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Fairchild is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairchild area:

Teen Tent Camp Humbird, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

The triumphant return of Teen Camp! Three days and three nights of Tent Camp fun, including: Great friends Hobo pies Campfires Bible Times Capture the Flag S'mores Army tents Waterslide and...

Nick Foytik at Fairchild Barrel Inn -The FBI Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: W12751 US HWY 10, Fairchild, WI

The FBI is the place for LIVE MUSIC! Blues, soul, n Rock n Roll! Nick Foytik is singing you some tunes! Come in for a few drinks, a lot of fun and LIVE MUSIC!

The News Live! Humbird, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The News is coming to you live on our out door stage event for the 1st annual Hotel Bar car show and music concert! June 19th at 12 noon! Don’t forget to check out our full events for this day on...

Buffalo Rive Rock Rally Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: W15525 US-10, Fairchild, WI

Buffalo Rive Rock Rally happening at Trails End Bar, Grill & Campground, W15525 US Highway 10, Fairchild, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 03:00 pm

June 2021 Meeting Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: Fairchild, WI

The June meeting will be held on June 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. We will discuss the Poker Run, Basket Tickets, July’s Club Ride, Weekend Away and other items. The location is TBD. We are working with...