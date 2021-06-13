Events on the Kenmare calendar

(KENMARE, ND) Live events are coming to Kenmare.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kenmare area:

Otto Farms Equipment Auction Lansford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Otto Farms is selling all their farm equipment. Preview and loadout are by appointment only. For inf...

Overlien Live @ Burke County Fair Flaxton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Overlien Live @ Burke County Fair is on Facebook. To connect with Overlien Live @ Burke County Fair, join Facebook today.

No One Rides Alone Suicide Prevention Ride Des Lacs, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 130 Main St S, Des Lacs, ND

No One Rides Alone Suicide Prevention Ride happening at NIMC Brick City, Des Lacs, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 11:00 am

“From Cowboy to Contemporary”, Art Exhibit Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 11-17 3rd Ave SW, Stanley, ND

The Sibyl Center in Stanley will feature Barbara Kalenze Kraft - Local Americana Artist during the month of June. The Exhibit will be open ½ hour before all June performances.

