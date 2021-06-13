Cancel
Kenmare, ND

Events on the Kenmare calendar

Kenmare News Flash
Kenmare News Flash
(KENMARE, ND) Live events are coming to Kenmare.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kenmare area:

Otto Farms Equipment Auction

Lansford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Otto Farms is selling all their farm equipment. Preview and loadout are by appointment only. For inf...

Overlien Live @ Burke County Fair

Flaxton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Overlien Live @ Burke County Fair is on Facebook. To connect with Overlien Live @ Burke County Fair, join Facebook today.

No One Rides Alone Suicide Prevention Ride

Des Lacs, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 130 Main St S, Des Lacs, ND

No One Rides Alone Suicide Prevention Ride happening at NIMC Brick City, Des Lacs, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 11:00 am

“From Cowboy to Contemporary”, Art Exhibit

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 11-17 3rd Ave SW, Stanley, ND

The Sibyl Center in Stanley will feature Barbara Kalenze Kraft - Local Americana Artist during the month of June. The Exhibit will be open ½ hour before all June performances.\n

ABOUT

With Kenmare News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

