Dennis, MS

Dennis calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 8 days ago

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dennis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTUIA_0aT3fBts00

Live in Heritage Park with ReSound and The Kellys

Red Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Great night of Gospel Music with Host Group ReSound and Guest Artist The Kellys out of Lawrenceburg, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCCOY_0aT3fBts00

GRAND OPENING OPEN HOUSE

Belmont, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Come celebrate our Grand Opening with us. Refreshments will be served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3vqy_0aT3fBts00

Founder's Fest in Redbay

Red Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

The City of Red Bay Founders Fest is moving to the 4th Saturday in September! This year the festival will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Bay Tree Park. We hope you will be able to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8i0T_0aT3fBts00

7th Annual Full Moon Ride with BuckShot Daisy

Marietta, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:55 PM

7th Annual Full Moon Ride with BuckShot Daisy at Altitude, Mississippi, Altitude, MS, Marietta, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sat Aug 21 2021 at 11:55 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQqbR_0aT3fBts00

Second Chantz at Chip Shot Bar & Grill

Iuka, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:55 PM

Address: 2255 MS-25, Iuka, MS

Second Chantz is returning again, playing your best Classic Rock / Blues and Country music. Come hungry because Chip Shots serves the best food around. Thanks to all the many request to return.

Dennis Journal

Dennis Journal

Dennis, MS
