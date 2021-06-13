Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

Melcher-Dallas events coming soon

Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 8 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Melcher-Dallas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melcher-Dallas:

MCHS Fall 2021 Vendor Show

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1701 E Pleasant St, Knoxville, IA

A mix of handmade crafts and direct sales. Smoked Pork BBQ Lunch. Vendor Raffle. All proceeds go to Marion County Humane Society.

Newcomers Sundae Sunday

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 1005 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

We are excited to invite everyone who started attending Celebrate in the last 18 months (all of 2020 included) to a fun event! Sundae Sunday is an opportunity to gather with other new attendees...

Uncorked Comedy at Nearwood Winery

Knoxville, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1699 Iowa 14, Knoxville, IA 50138

Nearwood Winery presents The Uncorked Comedy Tour on June 19, 2021.

knoxville raceway tickets

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

ON SALE NOW! Only Tickets for Knoxville Raceway as designated by Knoxville Raceway from time to time may be forwarded through Ticket Forward. The 57th Annual 5-Hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals...

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey's

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

The 60th Knoxville Nationals will be held August 11-14, 2021!

ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

