Ashley, MI

Ashley events coming soon

Ashley Updates
 8 days ago

(ASHLEY, MI) Ashley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ashley area:

IPC Sport Shirt Outing

Ithaca, MI

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1508 N State Rd, Ithaca, MI

Rock the Block Party

Ithaca, MI

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Taking a traditional neighborhood block party to a whole new level!!! Join us for the opportunity for you, our neighbors, to get together, REMEET & GREET each other, have fun. NOTHING more - just FUN!

50th Anniversary

Ithaca, MI

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 2675 Washington Rd, Ithaca, MI

It is our 50th anniversary of being in our shelter! Come share your stories of our history.

Ithaca : AYSO 1163 - Half Day Camp (9am-12pm), Ages 6 - 15

Ithaca, MI

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Half day camp for players. Please select from the two program options; Path2Progress: 6-12 year olds Beginner and intermediate players, focusing on techniques and tactics for the field positions...

Ovid Carriage Days with Miranda & The M80s

Ovid, MI

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

It’s FESTIVAL time in downtown Ovid,Michigan!! And Miranda and the M80s will be YOUR Saturday night main stage entertainment! More details tba. 7pm showtime ! Come early stay late...ride the...

Ashley, MI
ABOUT

With Ashley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

