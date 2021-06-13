What’s up Rangeley: Local events calendar

(RANGELEY, ME) Live events are coming to Rangeley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rangeley:

Independence Day Celebration - Fun in the Park Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

July 3, 2021 All Day Rangeley Town Park Call 207-864-5571 for more information EVENT IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE - Check back for updates On Saturday, July 3rd, the park will come to life with...

Peak Foliage Photo Tour (Maine and NH) Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Peak Fall Foliage (Maine and New Hampshire) Photo Tours and Workshops Join us on an autumn photo adventure to photograph beautiful Maine and NH. Explore the northern forest during peak fall...

Movie: Those Who Wish Me Dead Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Those Who Wish Me Dead June 18, June 19, and June 20 SHOWTIMES: Friday & Saturday: Shows at 5 PM & 8 PM Sunday: Shows at 2 PM & 5 PM A teenage M**der witness finds himself pursued by twin...

Bob Marley (Comedian) Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Bob Marley (Comedian) at Lakeside Theater in Rangeley, ME on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 @ 3:30am

Rangeley Lakes Birding Festival Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2424 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Join us online for Birding in Rangeley. Then stay online too watch two short films: A Virtual Loon Cruise on Rangeley Lake and In Conservation a Single Tree Can Tell a Story: Birding at Umbagog...