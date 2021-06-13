Cancel
Washington, KS

Washington events coming up

Washington Today
 8 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Washington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Washington area:

Quarter Mania

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 525 G St, Fairbury, NE

Quarter Mania returns to the Fairbury Elks Lodge on Saturday, August 7. This fun filled evening of shopping and food is a perfect night out.

Hollenberg Pony Express Festival

Hanover, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2889 23rd Rd, Hanover, KS

Enjoy family friendly games and demonstrations of period skills and crafts. Demonstrators include rope makers, blacksmiths, candle makers, hide tanners, a cooper making buckets, a miller grinding...

Battle of the Bags - 2021 Cornhole Tournament

Diller, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

When: Saturday, June 19th Location: Diller Opera House Time: Registration at 830AM Kick-off at 930AM Cost: $30/Team with cash prizes to top 3 winners!! - Full Bar on-site - Lunch Special catered...

Washington County Fair

Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 214 C St, Washington, KS

The fair is a county 4-H fair and features lots of exhibits, livestock shows, carnival, parade and more. For more information contact the Washington County Extension Office.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Keep It Simple AA

Greenleaf, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Park St, Greenleaf, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Washington Today

Washington, KS
ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

