Washington events coming up

Quarter Mania Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 525 G St, Fairbury, NE

Quarter Mania returns to the Fairbury Elks Lodge on Saturday, August 7. This fun filled evening of shopping and food is a perfect night out.

Hollenberg Pony Express Festival Hanover, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2889 23rd Rd, Hanover, KS

Enjoy family friendly games and demonstrations of period skills and crafts. Demonstrators include rope makers, blacksmiths, candle makers, hide tanners, a cooper making buckets, a miller grinding...

Battle of the Bags - 2021 Cornhole Tournament Diller, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

When: Saturday, June 19th Location: Diller Opera House Time: Registration at 830AM Kick-off at 930AM Cost: $30/Team with cash prizes to top 3 winners!! - Full Bar on-site - Lunch Special catered...

Washington County Fair Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 214 C St, Washington, KS

The fair is a county 4-H fair and features lots of exhibits, livestock shows, carnival, parade and more. For more information contact the Washington County Extension Office.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Keep It Simple AA Greenleaf, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Park St, Greenleaf, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...