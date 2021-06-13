Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise City, OK

Boise City calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Boise City Post
Boise City Post
 8 days ago

(BOISE CITY, OK) Boise City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Boise City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CD8Gn_0aT3f22a00

Girl's Mission camp

Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

"He must Increase I must decrease." (John 3:30) For those girl's in the Felt area who have completed the 2nd - 6th grade we would love to take you to camp with us. Come and experience fun and...

Learn More

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Felt Oklahoma

Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

All events in Felt, Oklahoma, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Felt like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More

Vacation Bible School

Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

Excavate the Truth Grab your pickaxe and shovel! And join the folks of First Baptist Church in Felt OK. For Vacation Bible School. VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits...

Learn More
Boise City Post

Boise City Post

Boise City, OK
2
Followers
56
Post
160
Views
ABOUT

With Boise City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Boise City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jun#First Baptist Church#Vacation Bible School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related