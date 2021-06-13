Boise City calendar: Events coming up

(BOISE CITY, OK) Boise City has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Boise City area:

Girl's Mission camp Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

"He must Increase I must decrease." (John 3:30) For those girl's in the Felt area who have completed the 2nd - 6th grade we would love to take you to camp with us. Come and experience fun and...

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Felt Oklahoma Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

Vacation Bible School Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

Excavate the Truth Grab your pickaxe and shovel! And join the folks of First Baptist Church in Felt OK. For Vacation Bible School. VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits...