Midville, GA

Midville calendar: Coming events

 8 days ago

(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Midville area:

June Multi County Government Auction

Louisville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 306 Old, US Highway 1, Louisville, GA

BUSES,BUSES AND MORE BUSES.Auction Will Have Lots Of Retired School Buses Many Of Which Still Have L...

Spotlight Dance Academy Workshops

Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 442 Recreation Dr, Millen, GA

Spotlight Dance Academy - Summer Dance Workshops All workshops will be held at JCRD. *Lyrical Workshop June 14 @ 1PM-3PM Ages 5 and up $25.00 per person *Petite Tappers Workshop June 15 @ 1PM-3PM...

Summer Camp 2021 June

Louisville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 U S Hwy, Louisville, GA

Safe, fun and affordable learning environment for youth to explore their natural surroundings, discover how things work and grow in their relationships. animal care gardening horse back...

Food Pantry

Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 2015 Herndon Rd, Waynesboro, GA

Food Pantry in partnership with Golden Harvest Food Bank every 1st and 3rd Monday at Vineyard Church of Burke County.

Peach State Air Dogs June Event

Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 3314 GA Highway 24 South, Waynesboro, GA

Ultimate Air Dogs dock diving event. Registration is now open. You can pre-register by clicking on the ticket link above and you will pay at check-in, at event. There will also be onsite...

ABOUT

With Midville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Midville, GAPosted by
Midville Dispatch

Top homes for sale in Midville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Quiet country living! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is neat as a pin! Well kept, with a large country kitchen and an open concept living area. A large front yard overlooking a field and a newly built, fully screened back porch, make it a place to relax and call home! Call for your showing today! Approximately 10 minutes from Louisville, GA.<p><strong>For open house information, contact MARY GIESBRECHT, LEADING EDGE REAL ESTATE at 706-922-7500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Investors & Flippers this is the property for you! Needs TLC. Located on a corner lot adjacent to downtown Midville. You would be centrally located to Plant Vogtle, Waynesboro,Swainsboro and Louisville. It has a large .92 lot with outbuildings that remain .This 3 bedroom, 1 bath 1068 sq feet home with carport has some hardwood floors. SOLD "AS IS" This listing includes both parcels: MO 1157 MO 1158. Schedule your showing and bring us an offer!<p><strong>For open house information, contact AMY COOK, MEYBOHM REAL ESTATE-WHEELER RD at 706-736-3375</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Country living on 2.5 acres located between Louisville and Wadley. This is where nature abounds, neighboring properties have grazing cattle and afterschool and weekend activities include fishing on the Ogeechee River. Quaint brick ranch home offers 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Rocking chair front porch leads to a large open L-shaped living and dining room. Beautiful oak hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, living room, hall and owner bedroom. Kitchen offers stainless smooth top range, ample cupboards and new stainless dishwasher. Two bedrooms have built-in closet systems. Newer lighting and fans throughout. Crown molding and cove base trim.. Oversized double attached carport and a covered back porch17 x 12. Please verify schools. If you are looking for serene country living where you can see the stars at night - this property is for you!<p><strong>For open house information, contact BETTY SURRENCY, MEYBOHM REAL ESTATE -EVANS at 706-863-8218</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>