Live events White Sulphur Springs — what’s coming up

(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT) White Sulphur Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Sulphur Springs:

Backyards of Broadwater Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Backyards of Broadwater is a self-guided yard and garden tour organized by Broadwater County Master Gardeners and the Extension Office. It highlights community members with unique and innovative...

Broadwater County Rodeo and Fair Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Townsend, MT

The Broadwater County Rodeo is an National Rodeo Association rodeo that is held in conjunction with the Broadwater County Fair.The Rodeo features a kids rodeo, NRA professional rodeo and a...

Concert in the Camp Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:29 PM

Address: 81 Silos Rd, Townsend, MT

Your Father's Day Celebration could look like this... Camping at the KOA... Doughnuts for Daddys... Fishing....Campfire Dinner... Free Concert! A Local musician will be singing folk songs at...

CANYON FERRY LAKE KOA — SCOTT HELMER OFFICIAL WEBSITE Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 81 Silos Rd, Townsend, MT

Scott Helmer Performs Live in Concert at Canyon Ferry Lake Koa in Townsend, Montana on Friday, July 23, 2021.