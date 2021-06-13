Cancel
Presque Isle, MI

Live events coming up in Presque Isle

Presque Isle News Beat
 8 days ago

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Presque Isle calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Presque Isle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2my9zq_0aT3ezUD00

Bolton Ridge New Years Eve Party

Posen, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 9101 Bolton Rd, Posen, MI

New Years Eve at Bolton Ridge!! Come out and Dance with The Country Poorboys!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIipS_0aT3ezUD00

Walking Historical Tour of Downtown Alpena

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: East Chisholm Street, Alpena, MI 49707

Learn the history of some of downtown Alpena's finest buildings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiWY8_0aT3ezUD00

Waterman Survival Course-EXTENDED

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 400 Cedar St, Alpena, MI

3-day Waterman Survival Course with Freediving Instructors International and Lozano's Freediving Instruction Includes Level 1 Freediver Course!! SIGN UP HERE TODAY! https://extranet ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gfd2o_0aT3ezUD00

Erin Coburn Music

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 109 N 2nd Ave Suite 203, Alpena, MI

Performer and singer/songwriter, Erin Coburn has captivated her audiences since a young age, with her prowess on guitar, her powerful vocals, and bringing her own style o...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NobA9_0aT3ezUD00

Art in the Loft Ladies Choice

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 North 2nd Avenue, Alpena, MI 49707

Spend an evening at Art in the Loft preparing small plate appetizers and creating signature drinks.

ABOUT

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

