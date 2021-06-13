Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scooba, MS

What’s up Scooba: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 8 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Scooba calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scooba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEvqS_0aT3eybU00

VANILLA SKYS...The WHITE Party

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2155 Front Street, Meridian, MS 39301

bigLITTLEProductions Presents VANILLA SKYS "The WHITE Party" -Doors Open @7PM -Cash Bar -Two DJ's -LIVE Music -MUST Be 21 -WHITE ATTIRE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dpn4j_0aT3eybU00

The Afterlife

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Foust Dr, Livingston, AL

About This Course: You alone are responsible for the trajectory of your life. Successfully navigating a career in law enforcement is challenging, and preparation for a successful departure after a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFPLu_0aT3eybU00

Mac Town Blues Festival

Macon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2600 Magnolia Drive, Macon, MS 39341

Mr. Amazing, Lacee, Tre Wiliams, DreyB ft. The Band Trio, and The Crossroad Band

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac9cS_0aT3eybU00

Paul Wilbur

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 8522 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305

Paul Wilbur will be joining us for a Night of Worship. Doors will open at 6pm and Worship will start at 7pm. Free Admission.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280XRs_0aT3eybU00

4 Person Volleyball

Bailey, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 9404 MS-493, Bailey, MS

Entry Fee: $60 per 4-person team; $5/additional person Deadline: June 24, 2021 to guarantee correct t’shirt size Format/Rules: Pool Play tournament. Open age and open gender. Divisions may be...

Learn More
Scooba Digest

Scooba Digest

Scooba, MS
13
Followers
80
Post
437
Views
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, MS
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Scooba, MS
City
Magnolia, MS
Meridian, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wilbur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Dj#Live Events#The Crossroad Band Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related