What’s up Scooba: Local events calendar

(SCOOBA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Scooba calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scooba:

VANILLA SKYS...The WHITE Party Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2155 Front Street, Meridian, MS 39301

bigLITTLEProductions Presents VANILLA SKYS "The WHITE Party" -Doors Open @7PM -Cash Bar -Two DJ's -LIVE Music -MUST Be 21 -WHITE ATTIRE

The Afterlife Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Foust Dr, Livingston, AL

About This Course: You alone are responsible for the trajectory of your life. Successfully navigating a career in law enforcement is challenging, and preparation for a successful departure after a...

Mac Town Blues Festival Macon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2600 Magnolia Drive, Macon, MS 39341

Mr. Amazing, Lacee, Tre Wiliams, DreyB ft. The Band Trio, and The Crossroad Band

Paul Wilbur Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 8522 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305

Paul Wilbur will be joining us for a Night of Worship. Doors will open at 6pm and Worship will start at 7pm. Free Admission.

4 Person Volleyball Bailey, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 9404 MS-493, Bailey, MS

Entry Fee: $60 per 4-person team; $5/additional person Deadline: June 24, 2021 to guarantee correct t’shirt size Format/Rules: Pool Play tournament. Open age and open gender. Divisions may be...