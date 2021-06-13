What’s up Scooba: Local events calendar
(SCOOBA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Scooba calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scooba:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2155 Front Street, Meridian, MS 39301
bigLITTLEProductions Presents VANILLA SKYS "The WHITE Party" -Doors Open @7PM -Cash Bar -Two DJ's -LIVE Music -MUST Be 21 -WHITE ATTIRE
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Foust Dr, Livingston, AL
About This Course: You alone are responsible for the trajectory of your life. Successfully navigating a career in law enforcement is challenging, and preparation for a successful departure after a...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 2600 Magnolia Drive, Macon, MS 39341
Mr. Amazing, Lacee, Tre Wiliams, DreyB ft. The Band Trio, and The Crossroad Band
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 8522 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305
Paul Wilbur will be joining us for a Night of Worship. Doors will open at 6pm and Worship will start at 7pm. Free Admission.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Address: 9404 MS-493, Bailey, MS
Entry Fee: $60 per 4-person team; $5/additional person Deadline: June 24, 2021 to guarantee correct t’shirt size Format/Rules: Pool Play tournament. Open age and open gender. Divisions may be...