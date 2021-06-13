Cancel
Ness City, KS

Ness City calendar: Coming events

Ness City Daily
 8 days ago

(NESS CITY, KS) Ness City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ness City:

We Grow Corn – Growing Corn

Hanston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 105 Logan St, Hanston, KS

In Unit 3 the reader will learn how corn grows and what is needed to grow a healthy corn plant. Farmers are faced with many challenges throughout the growing season. Insects and weeds may impact...

2nd Annual Tour die Kapellen

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 911 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Tour die Kapellen is a "Tour of the Chapels." Join us on July 10th for an incredible bicycle ride as we explore the beauty of Northwest Kansas and our local churches.

Friends of HorseThief Cornhole Tournament

Jetmore, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 19005 SW, KS-156, Jetmore, KS

July 3rd, 2021 Friends of HorseThief Reservoir Cornhole Tournament REGISTRATION FEE: $50.00 per Team REGISTER THE DAY OF THE TOURNAMENT – EVERYONE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE CALL ERNIE AT 620-253-2271...

Vacation Bible School

Hanston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: Hanston, KS

Concrete and Cranes; Building on the Love of Jesus - Philippians 1:6 We would love to have you kiddo join us for VBS. We will have classes for preschool - 5th grade. We will meet 9:30 - 11:30AM...

The Dysart Family

La Crosse, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: E, KS-4, La Crosse, KS

With multi-Top 10 nominations, national recording artist The Dysart Family brings an evening of inspiration on their new Love Speaks Louder Tour.

ABOUT

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

