Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocksprings, TX

Rocksprings calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Rocksprings News Watch
Rocksprings News Watch
 8 days ago

(ROCKSPRINGS, TX) Rocksprings is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rocksprings area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szSc2_0aT3evxJ00

Shawn Hart Live

Camp Wood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Shawn Hart a young Texas Troubadour plays King’s You may also like the following events from King’s Texas Smokehouse

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqkRn_0aT3evxJ00

July Jubilee

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Event in Leakey, TX by Leakey Texas July Jubilee on Friday, July 2 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlYvh_0aT3evxJ00

Headwaters of the Frio Marathon & Half

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Headwaters of the Frio Trail Marathon, Half, 12K, 5K VISIT RACEREGISTER NOW Time: (Saturday, November 13) 6:30 am - 5:00 pm Location: 10664 U.S. Highway 83 North Leakey, TX 78873 The Headwaters of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ygUf_0aT3evxJ00

5th-8th Summer Camp

Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 6424 Hackberry Rd, Rocksprings, TX

THE BEST WEEK OF THE YEAR! Summer Camp is 5 days of building relationships and inspiring Christ-like change through outdoor adventure.

Learn More
Rocksprings News Watch

Rocksprings News Watch

Rocksprings, TX
4
Followers
68
Post
233
Views
ABOUT

With Rocksprings News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocksprings, TX
City
Leakey, TX
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Texas Troubadour#Texas Smokehouse#Leakey Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rocksprings, TXPosted by
Rocksprings News Watch

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ROCKSPRINGS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rocksprings. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.