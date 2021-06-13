Coming soon: Bingham events

(BINGHAM, ME) Bingham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:

Wednesday Night Women's Ride Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 3001 Outdoor, Center Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

This is an all ability, no drop, friendly and encouraging ride! Bring a friend, some water, learn the trails and meeting some new women to ride with! As with a lot of things these days, it will...

CR NEMBA Trail Care Session Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 3001 Outdoor, Center Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

On Saturday, October 30, we are sponsoring a Volunteer Trail Work Day. We will be doing general trail maintenance and fall clean-up. If you own a leaf rake, please bring it to the work day as...

July Work Party New Portland, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 344 School St, New Portland, ME

July Work Party at Runamuk Acres Conservation Farm, 344 School Street, New Portland, ME, US 04961, New Portland on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 01:00 pm

Summer Après Concert Kingfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5092 Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

Live Music by Marshall Nelson Trio and Geary Brewing Company

ONE MORE SATURDAY NIGHT North Anson, Anson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 419 New Portland Rd, North Anson, ME

ONE MORE SATURDAY NIGHT is an event we will have from the last Saturday night in June through the last Saturday night in October. Our house bands The Direwolf Project and Fules Gold along with...