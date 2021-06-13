Events on the Kirklin calendar

(KIRKLIN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Kirklin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kirklin:

Read between the Wines Book Club: Ask Again, Yes Sheridan, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 28153 W Ditch Rd, Sheridan, IN

Francis Gleeson and Brian Stanhope, rookie NYPD cops, are neighbors in the suburbs. What happens behind closed doors in both houses—the loneliness of Francis’s wife, Lena, and the instability of...

ALJC Indiana District Family Camp - Awake 2021 Frankfort, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1058 West Freeman Street, Frankfort, IN 46041

"And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed."

Business Meeting — Clinton County Soil & Water Conservation District Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1111 S Jackson St, Frankfort, IN

The Clinton County SWCD has temporarily suspended in person services as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. If you require assistance from the CCSWCD during this time, please contact the office...

Annual Garage Sale Michigantown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 108 W 2nd St, Michigantown, IN

Come support support hungry people around the world at our annual Harvest of Talents Garage Sale!

51 West Comedy Night 21+ Frankfort, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 51 West Clinton Street, Frankfort, IN 46041

51 West's first Comedy Night featuring Dave Dugan from The Bob & Tom show with opening act Lash Gibson! 21+ONLY