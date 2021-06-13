Live events coming up in Hill City

(HILL CITY, KS) Hill City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hill City:

WaKeeney Speedway Racing WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 N 13th St, WaKeeney, KS

Stock Car 1000 Super Stocks, Bombers, Cruisers. Starts at 6 pm. Track Phone Number - 785-743-2555.

Fall Fest Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 102 W 10th St, Ellis, KS

From galouskies to bierocks, potatoes and dumplings to Kuchen (pastry), your mouth and your stomach will thank you for coming. Plan on spending the afternoon checking out the booths and listening...

Lenora Jubulee 2021 Lenora, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Lenora Jubulee 2021 at Lenora, Kansas, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 12:00 am

Celebration of Life Service Hoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1024 Sheridan Ave, Hoxie, KS

Grace Kum Chun Ho-Heim Grace Kum Chun Ho-Heim of San Diego passed away on March 26, 2021. Born on September 10, 1939, in Singapore, she was the youngest child and only daughter of Say Yew Ho and...

2nd Annual Tour die Kapellen Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 911 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Tour die Kapellen is a "Tour of the Chapels." Join us on July 10th for an incredible bicycle ride as we explore the beauty of Northwest Kansas and our local churches.