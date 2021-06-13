Cancel
Hill City, KS

Live events coming up in Hill City

Hill City Digest
 8 days ago

(HILL CITY, KS) Hill City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hill City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358846_0aT3esJ800

WaKeeney Speedway Racing

WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 N 13th St, WaKeeney, KS

Stock Car 1000 Super Stocks, Bombers, Cruisers. Starts at 6 pm. Track Phone Number - 785-743-2555.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3it3DV_0aT3esJ800

Fall Fest

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 102 W 10th St, Ellis, KS

From galouskies to bierocks, potatoes and dumplings to Kuchen (pastry), your mouth and your stomach will thank you for coming. Plan on spending the afternoon checking out the booths and listening...

Lenora Jubulee 2021

Lenora, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Lenora Jubulee 2021 at Lenora, Kansas, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xylcm_0aT3esJ800

Celebration of Life Service

Hoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1024 Sheridan Ave, Hoxie, KS

Grace Kum Chun Ho-Heim Grace Kum Chun Ho-Heim of San Diego passed away on March 26, 2021. Born on September 10, 1939, in Singapore, she was the youngest child and only daughter of Say Yew Ho and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ww1cP_0aT3esJ800

2nd Annual Tour die Kapellen

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 911 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Tour die Kapellen is a "Tour of the Chapels." Join us on July 10th for an incredible bicycle ride as we explore the beauty of Northwest Kansas and our local churches.

ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hill City, KSPosted by
Hill City Digest

On the hunt for a home in Hill City? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 baths home has lots of country charm! The main floor has 3 bedrooms with 1 1/2 baths, laundry nook, kitchen, formal dining room, living room and family room.<br>The basement has 2 non-conforming bedrooms with 1 full bath, mechanical room and large family room. The basement has poured foundation and walls with lots of storage space.<br>Additional features in the home are 2,600 sq. ft. of living space, a whole house fan, garbage disposal, water heater installed 2011, central heat and air, a high-efficiency York furnace replaced in 2011, soft water system, garbage disposal, dishwasher and an attached 2-car garage with new garage doors.<br>The covered porch has a ramp for easy access with flower boxes enhancing the porch railing along the front of the house.<br>A storage shed is out back with lots of room for a garden or a pen for pets. The modular home is being sold AS-IS.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeanette Krizek, Realty One Group Solitude at 785-282-4024</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2Fuc2FzJTIwUHJvcGVydHklMjBBZHMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkVCUktTLTgwODYwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Spacious corner lot! This Beautiful brick ranch home is updated!!!! 2,550 sqft of living space with a Full basement! 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. Recent updates with large walk in pantry, master suite bedroom with walk-in closet with pine ceiling, Cedar finished wood ceiling, Title floors, hardwood floating floors, kitchen Island with oven and stainless steel hood, tile walk in shower and large deck with breezeway! Shed in backyard, stove and dishwasher stays with home!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5ODM5MTclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> 405 7th St., Bogue, Ks. Classic bungalow home comes with small town tranquil living. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with full partial finished basement. Front covered porch allows for relaxing times with a cup of coffee and good book. There is a bonus space off the kitchen which has many options for use including washer and dryer hook ups. Currently laundry area is in the basement. The basement has new unfinished dry wall. The home has the original hardwood flooring, woodwork, solid doors and classic arch in living area with high ceilings. Bathroom and kitchen has several updates. 2 car detached garage, large backyard with alley access. Come take a look at this abode that would be perfect for a first home, downsizers, hunters, or small family.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Larry Riggs, Kansasland Realty and Auction at 785-543-4440</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5ODY3MTElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>