Lodge Grass, MT

Coming soon: Lodge Grass events

Posted by 
Lodge Grass Digest
 8 days ago

(LODGE GRASS, MT) Lodge Grass has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lodge Grass:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUWxU_0aT3erQP00

Little Big Horn Days

Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 419 N Custer Ave, Hardin, MT

Little Bighorn Days are four days of festivities celebrating the sights and sounds of the past, with legends that surround it woven throughout the various events. Dancers from around the world...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoTt7_0aT3erQP00

The Night Sky: The Moon

Decker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 292 Campers Point, Decker, MT

Join us on the 4th Saturday of June and July at Tongue River Reservoir State Park to talk about the moon and its phases! This program is open to all ages and will begin at 9PM. It will occur at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRoPG_0aT3erQP00

2021 CPREG Field Day

Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 67, Ranchester, WY

Field Day 2021 will be held Saturday, June 26 at the Conner Battlefield State Park in Ranchester this year. We will start setup at 10 AM and operate until the 10 PM quiet period or the mosquitos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbYBi_0aT3erQP00

2021 Bighorn Carp Tournament

Fort Smith, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Fort Smith, MT

Fish the warm to conserve the cold.The annual Bighorn Carp Tournament has a long history beginning as a guide competition put on by the fly shops. Through time the event was turned over to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9IHP_0aT3erQP00

Habitat for Humanity Ranchester Q&A

Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester Light snacks and beverages will be offered. "The Twin Homes at Stoneridge Meadows" Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns purchased 8 lots...

Lodge Grass, MT
ABOUT

With Lodge Grass Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

