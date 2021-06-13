Cancel
Hoxie, KS

Live events Hoxie — what’s coming up

Hoxie News Flash
Hoxie News Flash
 8 days ago

(HOXIE, KS) Live events are coming to Hoxie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoxie:

CNA COURSE #53948 Public Enrollments Accepted See more details regarding COVID protocol. - Oakley, KS 2021

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:59 PM

1) THIS COURSE IS FOR BOTH CLINICALS AND CLASSROOM IN COMBINATION. 2) DO NOT ENROLL IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND CLINICALS AT THIS LOCATION. 3) DO NOT ENROLL IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND CLASSROOM COURSE DATES AS...

County Wide Conversation

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 3083 US-83, Oakley, KS

Come listen and provide input on the future plans for Logan County. Let's talk about how we can improve our communities and take the necessary steps to make a difference. Dinner and Drinks will be...

Colby KS Gun Show

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 285 E 5th St, Colby, KS

Colby KS Gun Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Kansas gun show locations

Jukebox Saturday Night

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 118 W 7th St, Oakley, KS

Jukebox Saturday Night is a big musical review of the great Big Bands during the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. Performance celebrate America's Swing Era, featuring the greatest hits recorded by Glenn...

Celebration of Life Service

Hoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1024 Sheridan Ave, Hoxie, KS

Grace Kum Chun Ho-Heim Grace Kum Chun Ho-Heim of San Diego passed away on March 26, 2021. Born on September 10, 1939, in Singapore, she was the youngest child and only daughter of Say Yew Ho and...

