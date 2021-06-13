Coming soon: Linton events

(LINTON, ND) Linton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linton area:

Wissmann Family Singing Herreid, SD

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 208 Elm St, Herreid, SD

You don't want to miss this!! Sunday, June 20th starting at 6:30pm, the Wissmann Family will be with us for a special event that you will be sure to love. This amazing family of 13 children and...

RetroActive LIVE!! Mound City, SD

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 198 Main St, Mound City, SD

Event in Mound City, SD by Retroactive on Saturday, July 31 2021

Pam Tillis, Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss em Fort Yates a Prairie Knights Casino & Resort Fort Yates, ND

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

Saturday, October 9, 2021 • 7:30pm

The trio that make up Chicks with Hits bring decades of chart-topping hits to this unplugged country concert! You’ll hear all your 90s country favorites from...

Battle of the Greasy Grass Oskate Fort Yates, ND

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Sung Sapa Gleska Okolakiciye is committed to preserving the teachings of our ancestors and the horse nation so that our children, grandchildren and those not yet born will flourish. Sung Sapa...

Public Input Meeting Zeeland, ND

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 510 Main Ave, Zeeland, ND

Public input for ideas for ESSER (COVID impact money) spending and the ZPS return to learning plan. The regular school board meeting will follow.