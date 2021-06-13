Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linton, ND

Coming soon: Linton events

Posted by 
Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 8 days ago

(LINTON, ND) Linton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUepY_0aT3epex00

Wissmann Family Singing

Herreid, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 208 Elm St, Herreid, SD

You don't want to miss this!! Sunday, June 20th starting at 6:30pm, the Wissmann Family will be with us for a special event that you will be sure to love. This amazing family of 13 children and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5sPK_0aT3epex00

RetroActive LIVE!!

Mound City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 198 Main St, Mound City, SD

Event in Mound City, SD by Retroactive on Saturday, July 31 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JRsX_0aT3epex00

Pam Tillis, Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss em Fort Yates a Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

Saturday, October 9, 2021 • 7:30pm\nThe trio that make up Chicks with Hits bring decades of chart-topping hits to this unplugged country concert! You’ll hear all your 90s country favorites from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NY3xp_0aT3epex00

Battle of the Greasy Grass Oskate

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Sung Sapa Gleska Okolakiciye is committed to preserving the teachings of our ancestors and the horse nation so that our children, grandchildren and those not yet born will flourish. Sung Sapa...

Learn More

Public Input Meeting

Zeeland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 510 Main Ave, Zeeland, ND

Public input for ideas for ESSER (COVID impact money) spending and the ZPS return to learning plan. The regular school board meeting will follow.

Learn More
Linton Digest

Linton Digest

Linton, ND
2
Followers
64
Post
96
Views
ABOUT

With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Yates, ND
City
Zeeland, ND
City
Linton, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Nd Public#Esser#Covid#Zps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related