Live events coming up in Osborne

(OSBORNE, KS) Osborne is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Osborne:

Downs Celebration Kiddie Parade Downs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Who has the best costume for the Kiddie Parade. Bring the family down to the White Way and parade them through for everyone to enjoy

Tree Fest Downs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 500 Morgan Ave, Downs, KS

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND - A celebration of the Christmas season, family, and community, Tree Fest provides the atmosphere with trees decorated by local businesses and organizations to view and buy...

Online Land Auction. Smith Center, Kansas KS Smith Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 S Main St, Smith Center, KS

Online Only Cropland Auction. The three tracts of cropland are located in Center Twp, Lane Twp and Washington Twp. all located in Smith County, Kansas.

Junk in Your Trunk Flea Market & Garage Sales Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS

A FLEA MARKET AND GARAGE SALE LOVERS DREAM!! The communities of Lucas, Sylvan Grove and Wilson form a triangle so the towns are 15 miles apart. They hold their annual Flea Market & Garage Sales...

Russell County Free Pre Fair Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 116 S Main St, Lucas, KS

Russell County Free Fair has great rides, music, food, and motorsports; its the best week of summer.Schedule of Events:12:00pm: RS 4-H Style Revue