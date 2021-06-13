What’s up Garden Valley: Local events calendar

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden Valley:

Michael F Rose Live! #MRoseMusic Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 843 S Middlefork Rd, Garden Valley, ID

Patriot Outlaw Country Artist Michael F Rose returns to The Shame for an Amazing evening of music. A day of music featuring other amazing artists. The place to be for Independence Day!

Terrace Lakes Wine & Art Festival Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 Holiday Dr, Garden Valley, ID

Focusing on our Artists and their beautiful work, we're expanding ways to bring people to the mountains. Wine tasting from local wineries & distributors; Live music; Food available outside or in...

Bring In 2022 With Pocket Of Bones @ Harleys! Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 AM

Address: 305 Main St, Idaho City, ID

Come out and bring in the New Years Pocket Of Bones and Harleys style! This is a party of parties! Be there!

Connor Jay Liess | Live at the Lowman Inn Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Connor Jay Liess produces music inspired by the Rocky Mountain wilderness and Western frontier chapter of an older time, preserves roadkill, collects skulls from the prairie, and doesn't like...

Aaron Butler Memorial Purple Heart Run Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Old Crouch Rd, Garden Valley, ID

The Aaron Butler Memorial Purple Heart Run will be held on Saturday August 14th, 2021. Chose to experience the 5K, 10K, or an Unknown Distance Run, all will start at 0900. The event is about...