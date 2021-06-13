Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, NE

Live events Fullerton — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Fullerton News Flash
Fullerton News Flash
 8 days ago

(FULLERTON, NE) Live events are coming to Fullerton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fullerton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02juSl_0aT3ekUY00

Merrick Foundation 1st Annual Butterfly Release

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

We hope you can join us on Saturday, July 3rd at the Prairie Creek Block Party! Our 1st Annual Butterfly Release will take place at approximately 4:30 pm (immediately following the String Beans...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2fiz_0aT3ekUY00

Block Party! — Prairie Creek Vineyard & Winery

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1600 16th St, Central City, NE

The 4th Annual Lone Tree Days Block Party! FREE ADMISSION and entertainment: The String Beans - 3:30 - 4:30pm 22 Days Short - 5:30-9pm Inflatable Obstacle Course - 4:30-9pm Bounce Houses ...

Learn More

Bug Fun

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1784 Fairgrounds Rd, Central City, NE

Date: July 1 & 2 Time: 9:00 a.m.- 12noon Place: 4-H Building, Central City Who: 4-H Members age 8-11 Cost: Merrick 4-H Member $20 Non-4-H Member $50 Investigate the creepy crawly insects all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6htt_0aT3ekUY00

Jr. Leaders - October Meeting

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1784 Fairgrounds Rd, Central City, NE

Review Clover Kid Books 6:00 p.m. at 4-H Building, Central City Jr. Leaders are 4-H youth who are currently 13 years old through 4-H age 18 years. They are a group of 4-H youth who aid in...

Learn More

MARKET SHEEP & GOAT WEIGH-DAYS Merrick County

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1784 Fairgrounds Rd, Central City, NE

Rate-of-Gain Contest THURSDAY, MAY 20 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Merrick County 4-H Building (1784 Fairgrounds Road, Central City) *A 4-H/FFA member can declare one (1) market lamb and one (1) market goat...

Learn More
Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton, NE
4
Followers
79
Post
262
Views
ABOUT

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central City, NE
City
Fullerton, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Entertainment#Standup Comedy#Thu Jul 07#Merrick 4 H Member#Sun Oct 10#Ne Review#4 H Youth#Thu May 05#Ne Rate Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related