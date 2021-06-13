Cancel
Kinsley, KS

Live events Kinsley — what’s coming up

Kinsley Updates
Kinsley Updates
 8 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) Kinsley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kinsley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxGLP_0aT3ejbp00

Twilight Kids! Free Summer Film Series

Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Join us for the Twilight Kids! Free Summer Film Series! 20 free films are made possible by our generous sponsors Haviland Broadband, Kiowa County Health Department, and Centera Bank! All films...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f15E_0aT3ejbp00

Bayes Bash

Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Toles Ave, Larned, KS

Come out for a night of hard-hitting family fun, and witness the crowning of a new Woman's United States Champion!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhQ5U_0aT3ejbp00

Offerle Fun Day 2021

Offerle, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 300-398 W Front St, Offerle, KS

Join us for our 14th Annual Offerle Fun Day event on Saturday, August 28th! We will have a day full of Family Fun activities! Some of our events will be a Car Show where you can stroll through the...

A Patriotic Concert - 35th Infantry Division Band

Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Please join us as we pay tribute to this great nation with military marches, patriotic, and other Americana musical selections. Admission to this event is free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLzcz_0aT3ejbp00

We Grow Corn – Growing Corn

Hanston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 105 Logan St, Hanston, KS

In Unit 3 the reader will learn how corn grows and what is needed to grow a healthy corn plant. Farmers are faced with many challenges throughout the growing season. Insects and weeds may impact...

ABOUT

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

